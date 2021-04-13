Roku unveils new remote with dedicated Apple TV+ button, ‘find my remote’ feature

Roku has made a handful of announcements this morning, and two of them are particularly notable for Apple users. The company has announced the rollout of Roku OS 10, bringing HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to its HD streaming devices. There’s also a new Voice Remote Pro with a dedicated Apple TV+ button…

The Roku Voice Remote Pro is compatible with all Roku TV models, audio devices, and select streaming players. It will retail for $29.99. This marks the first remote with a dedicated Apple TV+ button, and it’s positioned alongside dedicated buttons for Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix.

Apple is almost certainly paying for this placement. A report from Bloomberg in 2019, citing eMarketer data, suggested that companies pay Roku around $1 per remote sold with a dedicated quick-launch button on them.

The Voice Remote Pro also features a rechargeable battery and a lost remote finder feature, similar to what has been rumored for Apple’s future Apple TV remote.

Lost remote finder: Say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate everyone’s favorite TV companion.

Keep the remote powered for months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger Hands-free: Forget about reaching for the remote. Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback, and more without lifting a finger.

Roku has also announced Roku OS 10, which brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to new devices:

Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit – In addition to select 4K Roku devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will now also be available on HD Roku streaming devices, like the Roku Express and select HD Roku TV models. With AirPlay 2, you can stream, control and share your favorite content directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac to compatible Roku devices, bringing the experience to the big screen. Compatible Roku devices also support HomeKit, which allows you to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on your Apple devices.

Roku OS 10 has begun rolling out to select Roku players and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming devices, including the new Roku Express 4K+, Roku Streambar Pro, and all Roku TV models in the coming weeks.

Roku first started rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to select smart TVs and streaming devices last year, and the release of Roku OS 10 further expands availability. Roku added support for Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app last year as well.

AirPlay 2 support on Roku products will make it easy for you to share or mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV. HomeKit support allows your TV to integrate with the Home app on your device, manage playback with Siri, add your TV to scenes and automations, and more.

Other announcements from Roku today include the Roku Express 4K, its latest streaming stick that will be available in the US for just $39.99. You can learn more here.

