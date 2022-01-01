Apple shares real stories from Apple Watch users in new ‘911’ video

In a new video posted to YouTube today, Apple is continuing to emphasize the potentially life-saving features of the Apple Watch. The new video is titled ‘911’ and it it tells three stories of people who were able to get help from emergency services using their Apple Watch.

The advertisement doesn’t actually show the Apple Watch itself. Instead, it focuses on the stories from the three Apple Watch users who credit the device with helping them reach 911 in an emergency. The ad uses audio from the 911 calls themselves.

“These are just three of many incredible stories where people were able to get help using Apple Watch,” Apple touted. At least two of the stories appear to be ones that we’ve previously covered here on 9to5Mac:

The Apple Watch features an Emergency SOS feature that lets you quickly and easily reach 911 by long-pressing on the side button. Additionally, there’s also a fall detection feature that can detect when an Apple Watch user has taken a hard fall, and automatically call emergency services if the person doesn’t dismiss the alert within one minute of falling.

9to5Mac’s take

This isn’t the first time Apple has focused on the life-saving features of Apple Watch in its advertising. A few years ago, it debuted a video titled ‘Dear Apple,’ featuring stories from Apple Watch users who credit the wearable with “helping them live healthier lives.”

This new ‘911’ video, however, is being met with some criticism. The Verge, for instance, accused Apple of “selling you on fear” and “edging into shady insurance salesman territory to do so.”

I think this is actually a pretty good ad that highlights one of the most useful features of the Apple Watch for average users. Emergency SOS and fall detection are also two of the more hidden features of the Apple Watch, so ideally this ad will help raise awareness.

