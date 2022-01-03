Carriers end iPad and Apple Watch rebate programs after controversies

To boost sales of Apple devices, Verizon and T-Mobile partnered with Apple on a rebate program in which carriers would give a discount for new devices such as the iPad Pro, iPhone 13, and Apple Watch Series 7. Unfortunately, after a lot of users complained about not getting the proper discount, carriers decided to discontinue the program.

Apart from all the social media rage, one of the most important people discussing this controversy was Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In November, he even said that “the deal is ‘designed to not pay out,'” referring to the Apple Watch $100 rebate program.

Now, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple ended the iPad Pro rebate program. 9to5Mac also confirmed that with the end of this program, the carriers have ended the Apple Watch program as well as the iPad mini program. As of now, customers can only get special deals when buying a new iPhone 13 with a carrier offer.

Back in November, 9to5Mac‘s Ben Lovejoy wrote about this issue:

Neither carrier has made claiming the rebate easy. T-Mobile/Sprint requires the Watch to be activated on a new and specific plan; then buyers must visit a microsite within 30 days to enter a promo code; and finally wait six to eight weeks to receive the rebate as a $100 virtual prepaid MasterCard. Verizon requires it to be activated on a new postpaid data plan; completion of an online or app application within 30 days; then wait eight weeks for a Verizon gift card. But Gurman tweeted that some T-Mobile customers are being told the promotion doesn’t exist. Others responded to say they were having similar difficulties with Verizon. Gurman commented that the rebate was the only reason some considered the purchase worthwhile.

As a new year starts, Apple is likely to push similar deals for users to upgrade to a rumored new iPad Pro. So far, analysts believe the company will expand the mini-LED display technology to the 11-inch model as well as add a glass back for wireless charging.

Did you have trouble with iPad Pro, iPhone 13, or Apple Watch rebate programs? If so, were you able to solve it with your carrier? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: