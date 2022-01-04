Masonite M-Pwer Smart Door integrates smart lock, Ring doorbell, and more

The Masonite M-Pwer Smart Door provides a new option for those wanting to integrate smart home tech into a front door. Instead of buying and installing all the technology separately, simply fit a smart door with everything already built in.

The good news is that you get everything you’re likely to need, and it’s all mains-powered to eliminate the hassle of battery replacement …

The company announced the product today.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, lights, a video doorbell and a smart lock into the door system. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential exterior doors to a home’s electrical system and wireless internet network. To ensure that the doors are “always on” in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time. As a result of previously announced collaborations with Ring and Yale Home, Masonite has integrated best-in-class technology into the first edition of M-Pwr Smart Doors. The fully integrated Ring Video Doorbells and Yale smart locks do not require individual device batteries.

The bad news is that – for now, at least – you can’t buy one for your existing home. The company is currently only selling to homebuilders for new-build properties.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional builder partner announcements expected this year.

There’s also the fact that, despite the company’s numerous promises, Ring doorbells are still not yet HomeKit-compatible.

Still, the approach seems like it could have potential, with homeowners able to get all the tech they need in one hit, with a single mains power connection.

