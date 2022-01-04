These are the artists set for a breakthrough in 2022, according to Apple-owned Shazam

Apple is back with another Shazam Predictions for 2022. If you like discovering new artists and trends, Apple Music has you covered with five new faces that are likely to have a “breakthrough year”.

Shazam uncovers artists from every corner of the world, using the curiosity of everyday fans to tell a story of what’s next. Each year brings a new group of artists who seem to rule their particular corners of the music ecosystem, compelling listeners to seek out the songs they can’t get enough of. In 2021, the most intriguing among them took us all around the globe – from Nigeria to South Korea – spanning a range of genres that include regional mexicano and hip-hop hybrids. Below, we highlight five artists that, according to Shazam’s powers of prediction, will make a splash in 2022.

The first artist Shazam is highlighting is Ayra Starr. The Nigerian singer released in July of 2021 “Bloody Samaritan.” Shazam calls it “an undeniable jam” and says this was the most Shazamed song by a local female artist in Nigeria during 2021.

With this lead single and the album “19 & Dangerous”, the app thinks Ayra Starr is one of the top five artists to keep an eye on in 2022.

Another artist that caught Shazam’s attention in 2021 is DannyLux. The Mexican American singer is featured on “Jugaste y Sufri”, which holds 2021’s most Shazamed regional Mexicano track. It was released by the end of 2020 and TikTok embrace this song, helping to rocket DannyLux.

Shazam also features:

Lyn Lapid: singer-songwriter that wrote the viral success “Producer Man,” bein the most Shazamed song, charting in six countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, and the US;

Sad Night Dynamite: mixing up electronica, hip-hop, and Britpop, duo Sad Night Dynamite has been praised by their latest single “Demon”, which features South African musician Moonchild Sanelly. This song also earned a spot on the FIFA 22 soundtrack;

STAYC: After the K-pop girl group launched ÄSAP” last year, the single has remained on the South Korean Shazam chart non-stopped. It’s been pulled from the group’s second single album STAYDOM.

You can find Shazam Predictions 2022 playlist here.

