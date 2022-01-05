Poll: Which design should Apple have used for its Battery Pack accessory for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13?

The MagSafe Battery Pack was one of Apple’s most controversial products of 2021. Launched for the iPhone 12 and naturally expanded to the iPhone 13 line, it received mixed reviews about its design and usability. Apart from that, today we discovered a prototype of this product that had a glossy finish. If you could choose, which design should Apple have used for its MagSafe Battery Pack accessory?

Let’s start with the actual product. The MagSafe Battery Pack has a smooth, hard plastic finish, and is almost the same size as the MagSafe Leather Wallet, although it’s significantly thicker.

This accessory is made to give extra juice to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 – it attaches magnetically to the back of them. The user can charge the pack with a Lightning cable, and it can pass through a charge to the attached iPhone at the same time. Apple recommends using a 20-watt USB-C charger for the fastest charge times.

When the MagSafe Battery Pack is attached to an iPhone 12 or 13, a small icon appears on the Battery widget as the iPhone asks if you want it to charge up to 90% of your battery or enter Low Power Mode.

Apart from that, Twitter user Internal Archives published today a prototype of the MagSafe Battery Pack. Here’s what they say:

This unit has a side engraving and seems to be missing the fabric that is usually found on the front of these devices. There also seems to be a status LED on the front, a placement that didn’t make it to production (on bottom)

As you can see in the image below, this MagSafe Battery Pack had a glossy finish, which could’ve given a cool look to the product, with an iPhone 3G-ish style.

Last but not least, I personally think Apple should’ve stayed with the old Smart Battery Case style. Not only it was more secure when holding your phone, but that turtle bump never bothered me. The silicon case with different colors was also a bonus as you could choose yours in black, white, red, or pink.

The Smart Battery Case also was made in different sizes, so it didn’t matter whether you had an iPhone XS or XS Max, while the MagSafe Battery Pack poorly charges the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With all that in mind, if you could pick the design for the MagSafe Battery Pack, would you go with the actual product, with a glossy variation, or a new Smart Battery Case?

Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: