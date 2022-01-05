WhatsApp for iOS to introduce profile photo notifications in future update

After a busy 2021, WhatsApp is now readying its first big feature for 2022. The app is set to add your contacts’ profile photos in notifications whenever someone sends you a message.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature is starting to roll out for iOS beta testers of WhatsApp as long as they are running iOS 15 and version 2.22.1.1 of the app.

With profile photos in notifications, WhatsApp will be following a trend that other apps already implemented, such as Twitter. With that, every time you receive a new notification on WhatsApp, the name of the contact will appear as well as their profile picture.

WABetaInfo notes that this feature may not appear to all beta testers right now. The publication says that even those who can use this function may experience issues as it’s still in beta.

Late last year, WhatsApp started testing a lot of new features that are set to arrive on the app during this year. Alongside a new Community function, which is a new place where group admins have more control over groups on the app, WhatsApp is readying editing recipients, filtering businesses nearby, and a revamped Contact info page.

For example, when sending media on WhatsApp chat, users will be able to choose different recipients.

Another feature coming is a new section called “Businesses Nearby.” This function will allow you to search for nearby businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, clothing shops, and more.

Last but not least, WhatsApp will introduce revamped Contact info. It will be similar to a new interface introduced for business info, but with a search shortcut. All of these three features are under development and are currently unavailable for public beta testers.

Are you eager to try all of these features? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

