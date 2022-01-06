Rumor: Apple testing multiple folding iPhone prototypes, but launch could be years away

After giving a tidbit early today about the upcoming iPhone 14 series, leaker Dylandkt has shared what he knows about Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone.

According to Dylan, who has built a strong reputation within the Apple community in 2021, Apple is “definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays.” The leaker points out that are still “too many compromises with display technology,” so it’s still unclear whether the company will ever launch a foldable iPhone.

There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors.”

Although most Asian manufacturers are betting on foldable phones, as of now, Samsung still has the best option available in the market with Galaxy Z Flip3. Different from the Galaxy Z Fold, which turns into a tablet, the Z Flip brings the old flip phone back to life – and it’s pretty clever.

Even though it’s screen, as Dylan acknowledges Apple’s plan, has “too many compromises,” as we are jumping from an OLED display to a plastic screen. The leaker writes:

While other manufacturers are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses.

Rumors about a foldable iPhone are not from today. Last year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the first foldable iPhone is supposed to be introduce in 2023.

Based on sources, Kuo said that the company expects to ship between 15 to 20 million of the foldable iPhone in 2023. The company will likely work with Samsung as the exclusive supplier of foldable OLED displays for the new iPhone model, whose design and specifications remain unknown.

In his previous report on the first foldable iPhone, the analyst predicted that the device will have a screen between 7.5 and 8 inches. Although Samsung currently leads the foldable market, Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will have an advantage with the first foldable iPhone due to its strong “cross-product ecosystem.”

At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design. We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.

