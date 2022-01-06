Leaker says iPhone 14 Pro will feature under-screen Face ID and hole-punch design

Rumors about what to expect from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this year are starting to gain traction. Building on reports from sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg, the reliable leaker DylanDKT now says that he can also corroborate that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new hole-punch design, but that the functionality of the Face ID technology and other sensors is not changing.

In a tweet this morning, DylanDKT wrote that the Face ID hardware will be placed under the display of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He added, however, that the “functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.”

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.

DylanDKT has proven to be a reliable source of Apple leaks over the last year. He accurately reported details on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros prior to their launch, the 24-inch iMac, and much more.

In a follow-up tweet, Dylan added that he is hearing that the “hole punch” on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be “pill shaped.” This seemingly implies that the cutout for the front-facing camera will be more of an oval than a circle.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be available in two different screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. This could come in the form of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the Pro models will reportedly get the new hole-punch design, the other models will seemingly retain the notch.

Kuo has also said that the iPhone 14 Max, or whatever it ultimately ends up being called, will be priced at under $900. For comparison’s sake, the current iPhone lineup’s “Max” only includes the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is priced at $1,099.

You can read more about what to expect from the iPhone 14 lineup in our full roundup right here.

