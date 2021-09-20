Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to feature hole-punch design, new 48MP wide camera

Following last week’s release of the iPhone 13 lineup, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with new expectations for what to expect from the iPhone 14. The analyst predicts that the iPhone 14 will feature a new punch-hole display design in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Kuo says:

Hardware selling points for 2022 iPhones include 1) a new iPhone SE with 5G support (1H22), 2) a new and more affordable 6.7″ iPhone (2H22), and 3) two new high-end models equipped with a punch-hole display (replacing the notch area design) and a 48MP wide camera (2H22).

This corroborates previous reporting from both Kuo and leaker Jon Prosser. In terms of design, Kuo had previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the notch design for a new “punch-hole display” similar to what’s used in some flagship Android phones.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be available in two different screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. This could come in the form of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Kuo reiterates that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new hole-punch design, while the other models will seemingly retain the notch.

Kuo has also said that the iPhone 14 Max, or whatever it ultimately ends up being called, will be priced at under $900. For comparison’s sake, the current iPhone lineup’s “Max” only includes the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is priced at $1,099.

Kuo had also previously said that the iPhone 14 could add support for under-display Touch ID. In today’s investor note, however, he walks back this claim and says that the latest indications are that Apple has delayed the launch of an iPhone with under-display Touch ID to the second half of 2023. This is reportedly due to “lower than expected development progress.”

As for the 48MP wide camera, it is possible that output images from the iPhone will still be 12-megapixels in resolution. Apple could use a technology called ‘four-cell merge output mode,’ which is used by some Android devices, to take the raw 48-megapixel data and create a 12-megapixel output image with more detail and less noise.

