WhatsApp for iOS planning new notification feature for when someone mentions you in a group

WhatsApp for iOS is back with another beta update of its app that lets you know when someone mentions you in a group chat. See what’s changed.

According to WABetaInfo, with version 22.1.71 of WhatsApp, the app now differentiates notifications in a group chat. For example, currently, if someone replies to you in a group, you get a notification saying that someone replied to you. Now,with this beta version, WhatsApp also acknowledges when someone mentioned you in a group chat.

If you’re not familiar with WhatsApp, it lets you reply someone by sliding your finger from left to right in a message. Being mentioned, on the other hand, needs the user to write “@” then your name in a group chat.

With this update, WhatsApp now differentiates these two types of notifications. According to WABetaInfo, if this change still doesn’t appear to you, you don’t need to worry, as WhatsApp will roll out this function to all beta users and, then, to everyone.

Another change with this version is that now WhatsApp has changed how it accounts version updates. While last one was 2.22.1.1, WhatsApp is now calling its latest update as 22.1.71. It doesn’t change how public beta testers use the app, but it’s a fun tidbit to know.

Yesterday, the company started testing profile photo notifications on the iPhone lock screen. With this function, WhatsApp will be following a trend that other apps already implemented, such as Twitter. With that, every time you receive a new notification on WhatsApp, the name of the contact will appear as well as their profile picture.

Neither of these features have a release date scheduled yet, but we’ll let you know once they arrive to all users.

What do you think about these functions? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

