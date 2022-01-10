Apple outage takes down select iCloud services, Photos for some users

Some Apple services are experiencing issues – the company has acknowledged that iCloud and Photos are slow or currently unavailable.

Apple says “some users are affected” by the outage. The iCloud status board lists iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and Photos as facing issues right now.

At the time of writing, the outage has been going on for about eight hours. We’ll update our coverage when Apple green lights all of these five services.

In the meantime, you may experience turbulence when trying to use some iCloud services as well as your Photo library with multiple devices.

Apple has not provided any additional details on this outage via its System Status webpage. Instead, the company simply notes that the issue is “ongoing” and first began around 2:54 a.m. PT.

You can also check for updates on Apple’s online service outages here.

