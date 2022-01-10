Apple outage takes down select iCloud services, Photos for some users

- Jan. 10th 2022 10:46 am PT

0

Some Apple services are experiencing issues – the company has acknowledged that iCloud and Photos are slow or currently unavailable.

Apple says “some users are affected” by the outage. The iCloud status board lists iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and Photos as facing issues right now.

At the time of writing, the outage has been going on for about eight hours. We’ll update our coverage when Apple green lights all of these five services.

In the meantime, you may experience turbulence when trying to use some iCloud services as well as your Photo library with multiple devices.

Apple has not provided any additional details on this outage via its System Status webpage. Instead, the company simply notes that the issue is “ongoing” and first began around 2:54 a.m. PT. 

You can also check for updates on Apple’s online service outages here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iCloud

iCloud

iCloud is built into every Apple device, so that means your photos, files, notes, and more — are safe, up to date, and available wherever you are.

About the Author