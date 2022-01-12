Snapchat for iOS adds threads, new communication features in latest update

To start 2022 with the right foot, Snapchat posted in its newsroom a major update arriving on its iPhone app in the coming days that will make chatting with friends more fun and expressive.

According to Snapchat, after this update is released, users will be able to reply, react, and even survey friends across Android and iOS devices with several new features:

Chat Reply – With Chat Replies you can respond to individual messages in an ongoing chat to help you keep conversations on track and communicate with context. To start a thread, hold down on a message in Chat and tap Reply;

Bitmoji Reactions – With Bitmoji Reactions, it's easier than ever to share your feelings on the Snapchat chat. There are seven Bitmoji emotions to choose from, so you'll have a quick and easy way to react to any message;

Poll Stickers – Now, you can add Emoji-powered Polls to Snaps and Stories to survey friends for their thoughts. Snapchat visual Polls work across iOS and Android, so all your friends can weigh in and show their thoughts. Plus, Snaps Polls were designed with transparency in mind–you can see how your friends voted to help ensure responses stay thoughtful and kind. To create a Poll, check out the new option in the Sticker folder;

Improved Calling – Snapchat reimagined its video and audio calling interface to make live conversations more fun. Now, it's easier than ever to add Lenses and preview who has answered a group call before you join.

Snapchat also notes that with its improved calling features, users can also use millions of video calling-compatible Lenses to choose from, so users can find even more ways to express themselves.

Last December, Snapchat introduced a standalone “Story Studio” video editor for iPhone users. With this app, Snap says it’s “a fast and fun way for creators to make advanced, engaging vertical videos to share on Snapchat.” This way, creators will have more advanced tools to edit their videos, since Snapchat’s app does not provide many editing tools.

Back in October, Snapchat also announced a new way to let creators monetize their content with “Spotlight Challenges,” which offers cash prizes to encourage users to post original content on the social network. Both TikTok and Instagram also pay creators for posting popular videos.

What do you think of these new changes Snapchat is introducing to its app?

