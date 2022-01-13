Apple releases iOS 15.3 beta 2 and more for developers [U: Public betas]

After a short hiatus due to the holidays, Apple is restarting its beta testing process yet again. iOS 15.3 beta 2 is now rolling out to registered developers, just over three weeks after the release of the first beta. Apple is also rolling out new betas of watchOS 8.4, tvOS 15.3, and more.

Update: The latest betas of iOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, tvOS 15.3, and iPadOS 15.3 are now rolling out to public beta testers as well.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.3 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.3 beta 2 is 19D5040e.

The other new betas rolling out from Apple today include:

iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 (Build: 19D5040e)

watchOS 8.4 beta 2 (Build: 19S5539e)

tvOS 15.3 beta 2 (Build: 19K5541d)

Based on the initial releases last month, these betas are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. They don’t seem to include any major new features, and the long-awaited Universal Control feature is still nowhere to be found. This feature, originally announced at WWDC in June, was slated to be released sometime this fall, but was ultimately delayed until 2022.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

