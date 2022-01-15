Report: iPad Air 5 with 5G, Center Stage camera, and more coming this spring

It’s been over a year since Apple unveiled the completely redesigned iPad Air, but a supply chain report today indicates that a new model is on the horizon. Citing “reliable sources in China,” the blog Macotakara reports today that Apple could announce the fifth generation iPad alongside the iPhone SE 3 this spring.

As we noted in our full roundup on the iPad Air 5 earlier this month, there are still some unknowns about what to expect. Today’s supply chain report from Macotakara, however, does offer a few additional tidbits on the changes potentially in store for this year.

According to today’s report, the iPad Air 5 will feature “specifications similar to the iPad mini (6th generation). This would reportedly include an A15 Bionic chip on the inside, an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera (with Center Stage support), and 5G connectivity. The rear-facing camera is reportedly likely to stay the same with a single-lens design.

As for a release date, today’s report simply says that the iPad Air 5 will be announced alongside the iPhone SE 3 sometime in the spring. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported last weekend that Apple is currently aiming to hold a virtual event in March or April to announce the iPhone SE 3. Macotakara seemingly also believes that the iPad Air 5 is set for this event as well.

9to5Mac’s Take

The changes mentioned in today’s report will make for a nice update for the iPad Air 5 compared to the fourth-generation model. What remains unclear is whether Apple has any other changes in store for the iPad Air lineup.

One of the biggest limitations of the existing iPad Air is that the $599 base configuration includes a measly 64GB of storage. Ideally, Apple will bump this to 128GB this year while retaining the same entry-level price point.

What do you want to see in the iPad Air 5? Let us know down in the comments!

