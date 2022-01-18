Apple Watch Series 7 now $60 off in Tuesday’s best deals, plus 10.2-inch iPad and more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are headlined by $60 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts. Plus Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at $30 off and this Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 Watch band. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

These Apple Watch Series 7 discounts take $60 off

Amazon is currently taking $50 or more off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS style in Starlight at $379. Marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in over a month, this comes within $10 of the best price we’ve seen on any Series 7 style. You can also lock-in $60 in savings on 41mm offerings, too.

In either case, you’re looking at all of the improvements delivered by Apple’s latest wearable. Highlights this time around for Series 7 include the noticeably larger screen that pairs with the new fast-charging mode alongside all-day battery life, with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. That’s of course alongside all of the usual fitness-focused features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Save $30 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $449. Normally fetching $479, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $30 off alongside one of the first discounts still since launching last fall.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on where people are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 delivers a fitness-ready Apple Watch band

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch at $30. Available in both sizes, today’s offer takes 25% off the usual $40 price tags to beat our previous mention by $2 and mark a new Amazon all-time low.

Featuring a refreshed design that’s geared towards being more rugged on top of staying in place, the ActionSleeve 2 moves your Apple Watch from the wrist to your upper arm. Its workout-ready design is made of a premium-feeling polyurethane fabric that can adjust to a variety of different sizes. Ideal for exercises that’d benefit from freeing up your wrists, Twelve South’s accessory ensures you can still take full advantage of Apple Watch’s monitoring. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review in order to get a closer look.

