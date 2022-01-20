Apple seeds macOS Monterey 12.2 RC to developers and public testers

After a notably short beta period, Apple has seeded the release candidate for macOS Monterey 12.2 for both developers and public testers.

The macOS 12.2 RC (build number 21D48) is appearing now for developers and public testers on Apple’s Developer website and public beta website. The OTA should begin showing soon for those enrolled in the beta as well.

The first macOS 12.2 beta came with a new, native Apple Music app. As we previously noted:

Some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library. But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage. Scrolling between elements has also become smoother with the beta app, and trackpad gestures are now more responsive. Comparing both apps side by side, the beta Music app may look simpler with some interface effects missing – this is probably because Apple is rebuilding everything and it will take a while before the native version gets all these visual effects back.

The macOS 12.2 beta also improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.

We didn’t really see anything new with the second 12.2 beta, so we’ll be keeping an eye out if that’s the same with the RC build.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

