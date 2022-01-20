PSA: Twitter and TikTok are currently down for some users [U]

If you’ve been trying unsuccessfully to access Twitter or TikTok this Thursday night, you’re not alone. Both social networks are currently down for some users around the world.

Update: The issues have now been fixed. You can read the original article below.

According to DownDetector, there have been more than 30,000 reports of Twitter problems in the last 30 minutes since this article was published. While some users are experiencing some slowness when accessing Twitter, others simply cannot open the social network.

DownDetector also suggests that users have been experiencing difficulties when accessing TikTok.

The problem doesn’t seem to affect all users, but the number of reports indicates that a significant number of users have been affected around the world. It’s unclear what is causing such instabilities as both Twitter and TikTok haven’t provided any details about the situation.

If you have been affected, the best thing you can do now is to wait a bit and try to access Twitter and TikTok later.

