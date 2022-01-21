Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard $7 off, Belkin GaN chargers, ESR MagSafe gear, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a $70 discount on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro. That’s alongside a Belkin USB-C GaN charger sale and these ESR MagSafe accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard sees $70 discount

Alongside these ongoing M1 iPad Pro discounts, Walmart today is now offering the Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $229. Down from $299, you’re looking at the best discount since August at $70 off. Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad Pro or latest iPad Air centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle.

That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Belkin’s 4-port 108W USB-C GaN Charger hits $76

Belkin is currently taking 15% off a selection of its in-house charging accessories. Our top pick is the Boost Charge Pro 4-port 108W USB-C GaN Charger at $76. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts on top of a new all-time low. Delivering enough juice to refuel your entire Apple kit, Belkin’s latest charger sports a 108W output spread over four ports.

First up, we have a pair of USB-C GaN slots capable of charging a MacBook Pro at full speed, as well as iPads and more – then there’s two USB-A slots for topping off iPhones and other accessories. Everything is housed in a low-profile form-factor which sports a 6.6-foot power cord to round out the package.

Save on ESR MagSafe accessories

ESR is currently discounting a selection of USB-C chargers, MagSafe accessories, and other gear with free shipping when item-specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way we have the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Leather Wallet for $17. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, which is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Sporting a vegan leather build, this MagSafe Wallet has room for three cards and sports a unique 2-in-1 design that lets it double as a stand. Of course, there’s the built-in magnet that allows it to stick right to the back of an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

