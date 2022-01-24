AT&T launches new multi-gig fiber internet, commits to ‘simple, straightforward pricing’

AT&T has announced a handful of changes and improvements for its fiber optic internet plans. The company is rolling out new 2Gbps and 5Gbps speed tiers to customers in more than 70 cities across the United States, while also committing to what it is referring to as “new simple, straightforward pricing.”

In a press release today, AT&T announced that the new 2Gbps and 5Gbps speed tiers are now available to over 5 million subscribers in the United States. These speeds are symmetrical, which means you should get the same speeds for upload and download.

Among the metro areas included in this rollout are Atlanta, Orlando, Austin, Dallas, and Nashville. You can view the full list of cities where multi-gig tiers are available on AT&T’s website. The company says that it will continue to expand the availability of multi-gig through 2022 and beyond, pledging to cover 30 million customers by the end of 2025.

Additionally, AT&T is also committing to what it describes as “straightforward pricing.” For new subscribers, AT&T says that this will mean “no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months.”

With that in mind, here are the pricing details for consumers and businesses planning to sign up for the new multi-gig service:

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes

AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes

AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes

Of course, the best way to take advantage of these speeds is by using your Mac connected to Ethernet. You can check the Ethernet specs of your Mac right here.

AT&T says that if you’re interested in subscribing to one of its new multi-gig fiber offerings or checking for availability in your area, you can do so on its website.

