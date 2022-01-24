WhatsApp for iOS adds Focus mode support, new voice recording feature, more

WhatsApp for iOS has just been updated to version 22.2.75. With that, many features being tested for a few months are now rolling out to the public version of the app.

One of the most important features of this update is the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages. This function was being tested since October and now WhatsApp is rolling out to all users. It’s important to note that the app just starting to test the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages on the desktop app, as you can learn more about it here.

Another feature included in update 22.2.75 is related to iOS 15. Now, the notifications have proper support to Focus mode, which means selected users can still message you even when you have set a Focus mode.

Last but not least, WhatsApp has been readying for the past weeks the ability to display the profile photo of a user when they send you a notification. Just like with Twitter, you can now see the profile picture of the person who’s sending you a message, which is another feature related to iOS 15.

In the future, WhatsApp has even more features to launch, such as iMessage-like reactions. With beta version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS, the app has a new settings to manage reactions, although it’s still impossible to public beta testers to react to messages.

Don’t forget to download version 22.2.75 of the app to be able to pause and resume while recording voice messages, use Focus mode settings, and seeing the profile picture of a user that sends you a message.

WhatsApp says these features are rolling out in the next few weeks, which means they can take a little while to appear to all users. What do you think of them? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

