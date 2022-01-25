Deals: Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits $160, WD and SanDisk 40% off storage sale, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a discount on the latest Apple TV 4K and its fan-favorite Siri Remote at $160. That’s alongside an up to 40% off WD and SanDisk storage sale and Beats over-ear W1 headphones from $135. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote discount hits $160

Amazon is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $160. Typically selling for $179, you’re looking at an all-around rare discount that marks the second-best price to date at Amazon and is the lowest outside of holiday pricing.

Apple’s latest streaming media player may be defined by the refreshed Siri Remote that owners are raving about, but there’s more to Apple TV 4K than just that. It comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS, and there’s also HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Get a closer look at what’s offered by this Apple TV 4K discount in our hands-on coverage.

Save up to 40% on WD and SanDisk storage

Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage. Including everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, you’ll find a wide range of ways to upgrade the storage in your setup. Be it for your Mac, everyday carry, or drone photography setup, these are some of the best prices in months starting at $32.

Beats Studio3 and Solo3 headphones on sale from $135

Amazon offers the Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling W1 Headphones for $175. Normally fetching upwards of $299, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low last set over Black Friday and is the second-best price yet. If you’ve been hoping to score a pair of over-ear Apple headphones but don’t want to shell out the big bucks for AirPods Max, Beats Studio3 deliver a compelling feature set for less. Alongside up to 12 hours of playback and active noise cancellation, you’re also looking at the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

Continuing with the over-ear Beats discounts, Amazon is offering up the Solo3 for $135. Down from the $170 going rate we’ve been tracking as of late, today’s offer is the best since December. Sure, Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5-minutes on the charger into 3-hours of listening.

