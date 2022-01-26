iOS developers can now promote custom product pages in App Store search results

Apple on Wednesday announced that iOS developers can now promote their apps on the App Store with custom product pages via the Apple Search Ads platform. With the new feature, developers will be able to create multiple versions of an ad to be displayed in App Store search results.

iOS 15 introduced “Custom product pages,” which let developers create alternative versions of the App Store product page to showcase different features or content within your app. With today’s update, developers can do the same with Apple Search Ads.

According to Apple, each app can have up to 35 additional App Store product page versions – and these versions can now be converted into ad variations for iOS App Store search results.

With custom product pages, you can create up to 35 additional versions of your App Store product page to showcase different app features, content, or promotions. And now, new seamless integration with Apple Search Ads lets you easily use these pages to create tailored ad variations on the App Store.

In other words, users will see different versions of the same app advertisement that feature alternative screenshots or videos. This way, the developer can target advertising to different groups of users.

It’s worth noting that developers who want to promote their apps in the App Store search results must register with Apple Search Ads, which is a paid platform similar to Google Ads.

More details about the update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

