Here are four ways to find the battery percentage of your iPhone 13 and earlier iPhones too

Noticed that your iPhone 13 (iPhone 12 down to X too) doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar? Read along for four ways to show iPhone 13 battery percentage.

Many were hoping with the notch being slightly smaller on the iPhone 13 lineup that Apple would put the battery percentage back in the status bar. As it turns out, that didn’t happen but there are still some easy ways to access it on your iPhone — even permanently.

From the battery widget on your home screen or Today View to Control Center and Siri, here are the best ways to show iPhone 13 battery percentage.

How to show iPhone 13 battery percentage + all modern iPhones

iOS Batteries Widget

  • The easiest way to have your battery percentage always avaiable is using a battery widget on your home screen or another app page
    • Press and hold on an empty area of your home screen, then tap the + in the top left corner
    • Swipe down and tap Batteries
    • Pick the medium or large Batteries Status widget

Widget in Today View

  • From your home screen, swipe from left to right
  • Press and hold in an empty space to enter edit mode (or on a widget > Edit Home Screen)
  • Tap the + in the top left corner
  • Swipe down and tap Batteries
    • Pick the medium or large Batteries Status widget
  • Now you can acces your iPhone battery percentage by swiping left to right from your lock screen or home screen

Control Center

  • If you don’t want to use a widget, swipe down from the top right corner to show your iPhone battery percentage

Siri

  • You can also ask Siri what your iPhone battery percentage is
How to show iPhone 13 battery percentage - walkthrough widgets, Control Center, and Siri

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

