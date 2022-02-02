Here’s how iMessage-like reactions on WhatsApp for iOS will work

It’s been months since WhatsApp started to develop iMessage-like reactions for its app. Now, the company seems almost ready to release this feature.

On its Twitter account, WABetaInfo posted screenshots of what reactions for WhatsApp will look like for iOS and Android users. As reported previously, users will be able to react to a specific message once, and reactions are limited to six emojis. The figures available will be “Like,” “Love,” “Laugh,” “Surprised,” “Sad,” and “Thanks.”

As you can see on the screenshot, the feature will work similarly to the one available on iMessage. Users just have to long-press a message to react with one of the six emojis available. Then, the reaction will appear at the bottom of the message.

WABetaInfo already said that will be possible to see who reacts to each message on a group chat. A few weeks ago, beta version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp brought new settings to manage notifications for reactions, even though, at the time, it was impossible to react to a message.

Since the publication is already able to preview reactions on the iOS and Android apps, it’s likely that this feature will start appearing for beta testers in the coming weeks.

As of now, it looks like WhatsApp will follow Apple in a more limited way to react to a message. Meta’s Instagram app, for example, lets you use any emoji available.

Last but not least, WABetaInfo notes that message reactions will also be secured by end-to-end encryption. Recently, Facebook Messenger finally made GIFs, reactions, and more features end-to-end encrypted.

Are you excited to start using reactions on WhatsApp? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

