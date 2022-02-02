SXSW set to return to in-person festival format in March, featuring three Apple TV+ premieres

Following two years of going online only because of COVID-19, the SXSW film festival returns to an in-person event this year, running from March 11 through March 20. The headline schedule was announced today and Apple TV+ will have a presence, premiering three new shows.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, and in the January of 2020, Apple announced that it would stage its first official TV appearance at the festival. However, those plans were scrapped in the wake of the ensuing pandemic.

Hopefully, in 2022, the entire event can finally go ahead as intended. Apple TV+ will have a presence, with premieres of three upcoming series; a dramatic adaptation of the novel Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss), the WeCrashed limited series (starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway), and a still-untitled Magic Johnson docuseries.

Of the three, WeCrashed is the only one to have a formally announced release date – it arrives on Apple TV+ from March 18. Shining Girls was ordered into production last year, and an official Apple TV+ announcement of that series’ debut is probably coming soon. The Magic Johnson series was officially announced a couple of months ago, albeit without a title or release timeframe.

