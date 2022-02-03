JumpCloud is adding macOS patch management to streamline OS updates

JumpCloud is releasing a new Patch Management functional to its cloud directory platform to streamline OS upgrades for macOS and Windows. Coming in Q1 2022, this feature enables IT admins to create schedules, report on OS versions, and manage both PCs and Macs from a single interface.

“JumpCloud has been essential in consolidating our cloud directory, single-sign on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), mobile device management (MDM), and more,” said Ricky Jordan, senior computer systems admin at Primitive Skate. “Patch Management removes a huge IT burden and lets us fortify our cyber defenses with greater control over, and insight into, system vulnerabilities. Having to juggle mixed OS environments and make time to manage the continual rollout of patches was a headache for our team. I can’t imagine trying to manage a modern workplace without JumpCloud.”

With the release of patch management in JumpCloud, IT admins will have

A patch visibility dashboard with fleet OS distribution and current OS release trains

A centralized view of policy configuration and recommended settings to improve security

Ability to set an automatic macOS upgrade policy to set and enforce automatic updates with end-user notifications

Controls for automatically installing and enforcing Windows updates with end-user notifications

Patch Management will be available a la carte to all JumpCloud users in Q1 of 2022.

The idea of remaining on an older version of an OS for compatibility is a recipe for disaster when it comes to security. Every new version of macOS and Windows is more secure than the previous ones. This new feature will make life easier for IT admins using JumpCloud. While large enterprises might have this functionality in another solution, offering it right inside of JumpCloud will be particularly beneficial to small and medium-sized businesses.

