Deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $249 discount, official Apple Watch bands from $40, more

Kicking off another work week, a notable $249 M1 Pro MacBook Pro discount leads the way on all of today’s best deals. That’s alongside a collection of official Apple Watch bands from $40 and the latest M1 Mac mini at $149 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $249 discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,750. Marking only the third notable Amazon discount to date, this is delivering the best price yet from the retailer at $249 off in total and $200 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. See why the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro was our Apple product of the year.

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts

Amazon is currently discounting a wide selection of official Apple Watch bands. Starting at $40, you’ll find everything from the latest sport offerings to more premium leather straps, link bracelets, and more. Not only are these marking rare price cuts period, but also some of the very first discounts across the lineup as well as new all-time lows. Just make sure to check out everything right here.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is down to the best price in months

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $750. Beating our previous January mention by $49, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon low at $149 in overall savings from the usual $899 price tag. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $649, down from $699.

Whether you’re in search of the most affordable M1 Mac or just want a flexible desktop machine to upgrade the workstation, Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to the task. Powered by the Apple Silicone chip in other recent Macs, this offering delivers up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 Review: Great audio but falls short in comfort [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: