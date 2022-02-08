Apple addresses retail employee complaints with changes to vacation time and paid sick days, more

Apple is dramatically improving the benefits it offers both part-time and full-time retail employees in the United States. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is implementing more generous policies for sick time and vacation time, while also offering parental leave for part-time employees for the first time.

The latest round of changes will go into effect on April 4 for workers in the United States. Apple confirmed the updates via a spokesman and said they were “were in development for several months.” There is no word on when or if these changes will expand to Apple retail workers in other countries.

The new benefits include, courtesy of Bloomberg:

Doubling paid sick days for both full-time and part-time workers. The days can be used for mental health leave and taking family members to the doctor. This change will give full-time workers 12 paid sick days, instead of six.

Workers will receive more annual vacation days, beginning at three years of employment instead of five.

Part-time employees will now get as many as six paid vacation days for the first time. Another first: They’ll get paid parental leave. That benefit will cover up to six weeks and will include the ability to gradually ramp up work time for the first four weeks back.

Part-time workers also will get access to discounted emergency backup care for children or elderly family members.

As the Bloomberg report points out, these changes come as Apple faces an increasingly tight labor market. Apple, as well as many other companies, have faced labor shortages and employee retention issues. This move also follows Apple giving out a rare company-wide bonus to retail employees last fall.

The changes also come after some Apple retail employees walked out in protest on Christmas Eve last year. At the time, Apple employees were demanding a handful of changes, including hazard pay, healthcare premium coverage, and more.

