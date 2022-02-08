Apple hosting six weeks of live virtual ‘App Store Sessions’ for developers, registration now open

Apple has launched a new resource for developers with six weeks of live virtual sessions. Topics include help using in-app events, custom offer codes, product page optimization, customer acquisition, and more. Check out all the details below along with how to register.

Apple opened registration for the upcoming events on its Developer website today, here’s how it describes the new live virtual developer sessions:

Connect with Apple experts through online sessions February 15 to March 29 to learn about the latest App Store features and get your questions answered. Find out how to create product pages that resonate best with the people you’d like to reach, provide great subscription experiences, distribute custom offer codes, and promote your in-app events. Register today if you’re a member of the Apple Developer Program.

Apple is offering multiple sessions in several different languages with the virtual events including a live Q&A.

Sessions include:

Get Started with Custom Offer Codes

Get Started with Product Page Optimization

Get Started with In-App Events

Get Started with Custom Product Pages

Optimize Subscriptions for Success: Acquisition

With sessions running until the end of March, check out the full list of events and sign up on Apple’s Developer page here.

