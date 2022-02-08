Mophie brings MagSafe to a foldable iPhone travel stand

Mophie continues to expand its collection of MagSafe-compatible accessories for iPhone users. Following the introduction of the 3-in-1 travel charger last month, Mophie has now taken the wraps off of a new Portable Magnetic Stand that features MagSafe compatibility and a travel-friendly design, but there’s one limitation…

Mophie’s latest accessory is designed to hold your iPhone at the viewing angle of your choosing. It features pair of adjustable hinges that allow you to position your iPhone at an ideal angle in either portrait or landscape orientation.

This hinge design is also what makes the stand portable and viable for travel. Mophie says you can fold it down to a be just 0.8-inches so that it fits in your backpack or bag with ease. Despite support for MagSafe, however, there is not support for charging via this stand. It’s meant purely to serve as a stand.

The full range of features includes:

MagSafe Compatible: Built-in magnets make MagSafe compatibility easy.

Built-in magnets make MagSafe compatibility easy. Adjustable Viewing Angle: Two metal hinges allow you to adjust to any comfortable angle.

Two metal hinges allow you to adjust to any comfortable angle. Premium Design: Premium fabric finish elevates the stand’s look and feel.

Premium fabric finish elevates the stand’s look and feel. Portrait or Landscape Mode: Conveniently holds your device in portrait mode or landscape mode.

Conveniently holds your device in portrait mode or landscape mode. Compact and Travel-Friendly: Folds down to a slim 0.8 inch, so it fits into almost any purse or bag.

Folds down to a slim 0.8 inch, so it fits into almost any purse or bag. Portable Stand: Its small footprint and strong hold make it ideal for any situation where you need to see your iPhone.

The Mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is available to order today from the company’s website, and it will also be available from the Apple Store Online and Apple stores worldwide. It retails for $39.95, which is pricey for an accessory that doesn’t include charging capabilities, but perhaps worth it if you’re planning to travel soon.

