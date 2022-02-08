What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2: Tap to Pay on iPhone API, Face ID with mask tweaks, and more

Apple on Tuesday released the second beta of iOS 15.4 to developers, which brings even more features and changes to the company’s mobile operating system. Read on to learn what’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2.

As we’ve covered over the last week, iOS 15.4 includes a wide range of new features for iPhone and iPad. For iPhone users, there’s Face ID support while wearing masks for the first time, while iPad users can now enable the highly-anticipated Universal Control feature. There are also over 30 new emoji from which to choose, changes to iCloud Keychain, and more.

What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2?

Tap to Pay API

Following a rumor that Apple would be working on a feature to turn the iPhone into a contactless payment terminal, the company today confirmed just that with the announcement of “Tap to Pay on iPhone.”

With Tap to Pay, users will be able to receive credit and debit card payments from others just by using their iPhone as a contactless card reader. Since this is just a new feature that can be adopted by developers rather than a new service from Apple, the latest beta version of iOS adds the necessary frameworks to enable Tap to Pay in apps.

9to5Mac revealed more details about how the feature will work based on findings from the internal iOS 15.4 beta 2 files, and you can check them out here.

Tweaks for Face ID while wearing a mask

One of the biggest new features of iOS 15.4 is the ability to set up and use Face ID while wearing a mask, something that was previously only possible if you were an Apple Watch user.

Since the new option of facial recognition while wearing a mask relies on precise details of the eye area, iOS 15.4 beta 2 makes it clearer for users how to position their eyes to unlock the phone. In some cases, users will see the “Look down to unlock” message on the Lock screen.

Access iCloud Data on the Web

iOS 15.4 beta 1 included a new option to disable access to iCloud data through the iCloud.com website. However, this option has been removed from iOS 15.4 beta 2.

The reasons are unclear, but likely the option was removed because it’s still under development – as disabling access to iCloud data in the previous beta had no effect on the iCloud website. 9to5Mac discovered based on internal iOS files that Apple is still working on this feature, so it should return in a future beta.

Captive Wi-Fi network support for HomePods

With tvOS 15.4 beta, Apple introduced support for Captive Wi-Fi networks, which require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.

When trying to access one of these Wi-Fi networks, the user will now be prompted on the iPhone to finish the authentication process. With today’s beta, this feature also works with HomePods.

iOS 15.4 availability

iOS 15.4 beta is now available to developers and public beta users, while the official release is expected this spring. If you spot any other changes, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: