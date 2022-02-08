iOS 15.4 beta 2 now rolling out to developers with new Face ID features and more

- Feb. 8th 2022 10:04 am PT

0

Two weeks after releasing the first beta to developers, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.4 beta 2 to developers. The company also has a new beta of iPadOS 15.4 as well as watchOS 8.5. Head below for the full details on these latest releases from Apple.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.4 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.4 beta 2 is 19E5219e.

As we’ve covered extensively over the last week, iOS 15.4 includes a wide range of new features for iPhone and iPad users. For iPhone users, there is Face ID support while wearing masks for the first time. iPadOS 15.4 also includes the highly-anticipated Universal Control feature. There are also over 30 new emoji from which to choose, changes to iCloud Keychain, and more.

Here are all of the new betas rolling out today: 

  • iOS 15.4 (Build number: 19E5219e) 
  • iPadOS 15.4 (Build number: 19E5219e) 
  • macOS 12.3 (Build number: 21E5206e) 
  • tvOS 15.4 and HomePodOS 15.4 (Build number: 19L5419e)

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac

