Facebook Messenger rolls out Split Payments, Vanish Mode, and more

According to a blog post, US users on iOS and Android devices can use a new feature called Split Payments. With that, they can split a bill evenly or customize the amount each person owes. With a personalized message, users can confirm the payment details and send the request.

The publication says that friends who are new to payments in Messenger can easily add payment details to send and receive money.

Apart from this feature, Messenger is also launching new voice message recording controls, bringing the ability to pause, preview, delete, or continue recording a voice message before sending it. This feature is very similar to the one recently launched on WhatsApp.

Not only that, but Facebook Messenger is also increasing the duration of voice messages from one minute to up to 30 minutes.

Last but not least, Messenger is introducing Disappearing Messages with Vanish Mode. A blog post explains:

With Vanish Mode, your messages disappear after they’re seen. And if you can’t find the right words, you can also send disappearing memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions. To turn on Vanish mode, open an existing chat thread on your mobile device and swipe up. Swipe up again, and you’re back to your regular chat.

It’s important to note that all messages on Facebook Messenger can be end-to-end encrypted, including with this feature.

