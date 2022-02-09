Instagram rolling out safety features including ‘Your Activity’ and ‘Security Checkup’ globally

During Safer Internet Day, Instagram announced it’s rolling out some safety features, including “Your Activity” and “Security Checkup,” for users globally.

One of the features rolling out globally is “Your Activity,” according to a blog post. This function started as a test late last year and it’s a new experience for people to see and manage their activity on Instagram in one place. With “Your Activity,” users are able to bulk manage their content and interactions. Not only that, but people will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date to search for past comments, likes, and stories replies from specific date ranges.

Another feature finally rolling out to all users is “Security Checkup,” which guides people through the steps needed to secure their account, including checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information, and updating account recovery contact information such as a phone number or email address.

Instagram notes that to complete Security Checkup, users just need to go to their Profile and tap the menu in the upper right corner. Then, “Settings,” “Security,” and “Security Checkup.”

The app also makes it clear for users when they go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines with a new “Account Status” page. There, users will be able to see if any of their posts have been removed and whether their account is at risk of being disabled.

Last but not least, Instagram will start testing a new feature to help people who have lost access to their accounts. This new feature will allow users to verify their identity and regain access to their account through a friend. More on this function will be shared in the future.

Instagram recently announced that it’s planning to launch three new feeds, with two being chronological options, as you can learn more about here.

