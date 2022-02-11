9to5Mac Happy Hour 368: Apple (partly) addresses AirTag stalking, Tap to Pay on iPhone, and the new 27% App Store deal
Zac found an eMac on a beach. More importantly, Apple responds to AirTag stalking reports with a new round of mitigations, launches a new Tap to Pay on iPhone initiative, and reveals the new deal terms for alternative payment systems in the ongoing Dutch dating app saga.
Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by Journey: Get 10% off the new Journey cases for iPhone with code JOURNEY10. Enter the iPhone giveaway.
Sponsored by Babbel: Purchase a three-month Babbel subscription and you’ll get an additional three months for free! Just go to Babbel.com and use the promo code HappyHour.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.