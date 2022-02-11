9to5Mac Happy Hour 368: Apple (partly) addresses AirTag stalking, Tap to Pay on iPhone, and the new 27% App Store deal

- Feb. 11th 2022 10:39 am PT

0

Zac found an eMac on a beach. More importantly, Apple responds to AirTag stalking reports with a new round of mitigations, launches a new Tap to Pay on iPhone initiative, and reveals the new deal terms for alternative payment systems in the ongoing Dutch dating app saga.

Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by Journey: Get 10% off the new Journey cases for iPhone with code JOURNEY10. Enter the iPhone giveaway.

Sponsored by Babbel: Purchase a three-month Babbel subscription and you’ll get an additional three months for free! Just go to Babbel.com and use the promo code HappyHour.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author