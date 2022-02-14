Opera for Mac now supports emoji-only websites, because that’s a thing now apparently

Are emoji-only web addresses the new way to browse the web? Today, web browser company Opera and Yat, a company that sells URLs with strings of emoji in them, announced their partnership to bring more visibility to creative users on the internet.

“The partnership marks a major paradigm shift in the way the internet works. It’s been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn’t been much innovation in the weblink space: people still include .com in their URLs. Through the integration with Yat, Opera users are able to ditch .com or even words in their links and use emojis to be directed to websites. It’s new, it’s easier and more fun” Jorgen Arnesen, Executive Vice President of Mobile at Opera

Yat is not only the company name, but also the name of the unique domain that features the string of emoji. The company also has future plans to let users convert their Yat into an NFT to connect to electronic payments.

It looks like musicians have already taken a liking to this new form of web searching. Singer Kesha has already created a Yat page; try searching for 🌈🚀👽 in Opera and you will be redirected to her website.

Interested in creating your own space of the Yat universe? You can make your very own Yat here. Opera supports this new emoji URL feature on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

