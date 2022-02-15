Steve Jobs memorabilia in upcoming auction, includes signed check, job offer, yearbook, more

If you’re looking for Steve Jobs memorabilia, an upcoming tech auction has a bunch of rare items, including an Apple Computers check signed by both Steves.

Other signed items include a job offer letter, a note about the future to a child, and a high school yearbook entry inviting his former school mates to ‘remember me as you may’ …

RR Auction has named the auction The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple.

RR Auction is proud to present one of our most significant themed sales to date—The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple. Through documents and objects, this small, specially curated selection traces the history of personal computers—and, specifically, the advent of Steve Jobs and Apple as chief popularizers of such products. Offered here are prototypes and early examples of some of the most innovative technologies ever conceived, including computer mouses developed by Doug Engelbart, Pong prototypes from the collection of its creator Allan Alcorn, and a sealed first-generation iPod. Autographic highlights chronicle the life of Steve Jobs: a handwritten poem in a high school yearbook, his job application for Atari, an ultra-rare 1976 Apple Computer check for Apple-1 parts signed by Jobs and Woz, and a signed example of Macworld #1. Two lots include NFTs, the trendy new tech that takes the next step in connecting the physical and digital worlds.

Douglas Englebart was the co-inventor of the mouse, alongside Bill English, and it was he who first demonstrated it in 1968. If I had to pick one item from the auction to own, it would be lot 8001: ‘Skeleton’ of an early Engelbart computer mouse, with signed patent diagram.

But it’s the signed Steve memorabilia which is likely to attract the greatest interest:

Other lots include business cards, stock certificates, and some early Apple hardware.

