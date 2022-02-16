CircleCI launches dedicated hosts for macOS development

CircleCI announced on Wednesday that it is now offering dedicated hosts for macOS development on its platform. Developers who build apps for Apple’s operating systems can now have access to macOS host machines to automate stages of the app development process.

As detailed by the company, their dedicated hosts are available for 24 hours and offer “unprecedented storage, security, and scalability.”

Each host machine has 200GB of storage and a 12-core CPU, which means they can handle multiple macOS and iOS builds. Projects run on an isolated host machine to ensure code security, and developers can use the latest versions of Xcode.

CircleCI’s platform gives developers full access to the host machine, so they can run end-to-end tests that require access to specific hardware – such as the GPU. This enables audio and video testing for apps.

Run macOS and Linux jobs on the same pipeline to monitor issues across multiple repos on CircleCI. Our Xcode images are built with popular tools pre-installed and are available within 72 hours of a new Xcode release. We support the newest and previous versions of Xcode so your application can run on the version it needs. Rapidly resolve bugs, respond to feedback, and deliver new features to build a 5-star presence on the App store. Learn more about CircleCI on iOS.

The company says that dedicated hosts for macOS are available on all its paid plans, and each host costs 100 credits per minute with a 24-hour minimum lease period.

More details can be found on CircleCI’s website.

