Apple to expand Xcode Cloud beta access ‘over the coming weeks’

Apple last year announced Xcode Cloud, which is a new platform that lets developers accelerate the development process by running automated tests and other tasks in the cloud. While the platform is still available as a private beta, Apple says access will be expanded to more developers soon, while the official launch is still expected later this year.

In an email seen by 9to5Mac, Apple thanks developers who have been invited to test Xcode Cloud since the beta release last year. The company says the beta program is “going strong with over 10,000 developer teams enabled” and it also highlights some updates that have been made so far.

However, what’s most notable in the email is that Apple revealed access to the Xcode Cloud beta will be expanded to more developers “over the coming weeks,” which suggests that more developers will be invited to try out the platform in February.

The email also reaffirms that Xcode Cloud will be officially released to all developers later this year, although no specific date has been provided.

Thank you for participating in the Xcode Cloud beta, which is going strong with over 10,000 developer teams enabled. Developer feedback is proving incredibly valuable in helping us refine the product. The beta program will continue to expand over the coming weeks, and Xcode Cloud is on track to be generally available to developers this year. We’ll share more information closer to general availability.

More details about how Xcode Cloud works can be found on the Apple Developer website.

