Stacktrace Podcast 173: “The fabric of space-time”

SwiftUI for animations, prototyping, and game development. Plus, a second review of the M1 Max-based MacBook Pro, and an update on how well it performs for gaming.
Sponsored by Sentry: Actionable iOS error tracking and performance monitoring. Try Sentry for free today. New users can use the code ‘STACKTRACE‘ during sign-up to get 3 free months of Sentry.
Hosts
Links
- Rambo’s MacBook Pro specs
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- SpriteKit
- Imagine Engine
- John’s new SwiftUI-based game demo
- Part of the source code from John’s new game
- SwiftUI animations
- The SwiftUI Namespace API
- Custom SwiftUI view modifiers
- SwiftUI transactions
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel