Stacktrace Podcast 173: “The fabric of space-time”

SwiftUI for animations, prototyping, and game development. Plus, a second review of the M1 Max-based MacBook Pro, and an update on how well it performs for gaming.

Sponsored by Sentry: Actionable iOS error tracking and performance monitoring. Try Sentry for free today. New users can use the code ‘STACKTRACE‘ during sign-up to get 3 free months of Sentry.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: