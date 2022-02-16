Ticketmaster is now hiding upcoming concert and sporting events in Snapchat’s Map Layer

Starting today, Snapchat users can now discover current and upcoming events nearby. Through the new Snapchat Map Layer, anyone can browse Ticketmaster’s catalog of comedy shows, sporting events, and a multitude of concerts.

Once users find where they want to go, they can simply tap to invite others to join through stickers embedded in the Snapchat Camera. The feature also includes a way to buy tickets through the app with an easy-to-use checkout process. With Ticketmaster’s selection of events, users are bound to discover an event of interest.

With Ticketmatcher Mini, Snapchatters can find their favorite musicians and nearby events based on their personal preferences. Similar to a dating app, browsers will swipe left to dislike or right to like, and the app will save their likes so they can find them later.

Snapchat is incredibly popular with Gen Zs and Millennials, with over 280 million daily users. This will be a great way for Snapchatters to rekindle old friendships and maybe make new ones. Combined with the world’s largest ticket marketplace, this feature is especially exciting as we navigate a world that is slowly reopening from the depths of a pandemic.

How to get started with Snapchat’s Map Layer

Navigate to the chat tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap on a friend’s name to begin a conversation. Hit the rocket icon on the far right and launch Ticketmatcher. You will be guided through a short survey to gauge your interests. Enter your location and select, “Let’s Go!” to discover events near you.

Keep in mind there is no filter to determine a specific search mile radius near you. Also, when using the search function, results may be outside your area. With this in mind, note that you are able to delete your data at any time.

Any plans yet for tonight? Well, grab some friends and make some!

