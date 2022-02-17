Kahoot! Multiplication for iPhone and iPad brings 20 mini-games to teach children math

The developer DragonBox is expanding Kahoot!’s world with a new app focused on teaching math to children. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Kahoot! Multiplication app.

If you are familiar with the name (and not actively in school), it’s because Kahoot! is one of the educational apps that support the SharePlay feature, as recently covered by 9to5Mac.

With Kahoot! Multiplication, kids can learn math through 20 mini-games, each developed by learning design experts with engaging animation, memorable characters through storytelling, and captivating gameplay.

“Every year, millions of kids across the globe face the daunting challenge of memorizing the times tables. Reciting times tables often leaves children uninspired and unmotivated to learn multiplications,” says Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. “Our new app gives educators and parents an exciting way to keep their kids engaged through fun game-based learning adventures that help children discover the joy of math on their own terms.”

The best thing about Kahoot! Multiplication is that the app doesn’t require prior knowledge of multiplication and adapts to each child’s individual level, making it easy for children to play and learn independently.

Made for children ages 7 and older, Kahoot! Multiplication helps these kids build confidence in understanding the logic behind multiplication while enjoying the process of learning through the app.

The app is available to download on the App Store here. Kids, parents, or teachers get free access to five challenges per day. Users can also upgrade to Kahoot!+ Family from $7.50 per month to access unlimited daily playtime and new mini-games.

