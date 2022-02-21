Deals: Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet $48, AirPods Pro $74 off, more

Alongside the ongoing Presidents’ Day weekend discounts, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs. Leading the way to start off the work week, Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support is down to $48, and comes lined by Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard for $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Before we get to all of today’s best deals, don’t forget that all of the most notable Presidents’ Day weekend discounts are up for grabs right here.

Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $48 in several styles. Normally fetching $59, today’s 20% discount marks only the third time we’ve seen this price at Amazon. Not only matching the all-time low, this is also the best since early December.

Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Save $74 on Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $175. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $5 while marking the best price since Black Friday.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage

Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard hits $200

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its new 12.9 MAX+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard for $200. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking only the third notable discount to date. This also delivers a return to the all-time low for the first time in over two months.

Arriving with an aluminum design that turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook, Brydge MAX+ packs a full backlit keyboard on top of a large trackpad. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll find support for multi-touch gestures alongside the folio design that closes up when not in use. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea of how it compares to Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

