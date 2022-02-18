Best Presidents’ Day weekend deals: M1 Pro MacBooks, Satechi iPhone accessories, more

Heading into Presidents’ Day weekend, we’re rounding up all of the best deals for the holiday. First up, the annual Best Buy sale is now live with discounts on Apple’s latest M1 Pro Macs and more. That’s alongside a 20% off Satechi sitewide sale and price cuts on Philips Hue gear. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale now live

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend and amongst all of the other discounts up for the taking through Monday, Best Buy is now launching its own four-day sale. Discounting a selection of Apple’s latest Macs, HomePod mini bundles, and accessories, as well as smart home gear, Chromebook, and more, Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well.

While we’ve been seeing price cuts on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as of late, the larger 16-inch offering hasn’t been privy to the same price cuts. Until today that is. Right now, you can score the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 at both Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $200 off the usual $2,499 price tag and a new all-time low. Completely refreshed to go alongside the new chips, refinements carry over to just about every aspect of the new debut. You’re looking at the new 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness that headlines the package alongside the latest Apple Silicon.

Satechi takes 20% off sitewide

Heading into Presidents’ Day weekend, Satechi is now launching its latest 20% off sale. Discounting its entire sitewide collection of chargers, Mac accessories, and other gear for your Apple setup in the process. Our top pick is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $96. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts to date at $24 off. This has only been beaten by the Black Friday offer back in November, too.

Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Save 33% on this Philips Hue color smart bulb

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $30. While you’d currently pay $45 direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen to date at 33% off.

Perfect for getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of our favorites at 9to5. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination at the equivalent of 60W and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support.

