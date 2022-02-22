Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 $249 off in today’s best deals, $239 iPhone 12 discount, and more

All of today’s best deals include an Apple refurbished sale at Woot with $239 off iPhone 12 models. That’s alongside a massive $249 cellular Apple Watch Series 7 discount and the Level HomeKit Smart Lock at $211. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot discounts refurb iPhone 12 models and more

Woot is discounting a selection of certified Grade A refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models starting at $160. Headlining the sale is the unlocked iPhone 12 64GB in several styles at $560. Down from its original $799 price tag, today’s offer is the best discount to date at $239 off and $85 below our previous mention.

Sure, the new iPhone 13 may be out now, but those who don’t need the latest and greatest will find plenty of value with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Not to mention plenty of savings on top. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and an A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around the back you’re looking at a dual-camera array capable of taking the best photos from a smartphone on the market. This iPhone 12 Woot promotion includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $249 on cellular Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $450. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings while marking a new all-time low, at $150 below our previous mention. This also delivers the steepest price cut we’ve seen across the board on any Series 7 configuration to date.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with all of the brand’s latest fitness tracking chops centered around a refreshed display that’s both 20% larger and brighter than its predecessors. Those more flashy improvement pairs with all of the usual exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns eight minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Level HomeKit Smart Lock discounted to $211

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $211. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer matches the second-best price yet while delivering the lowest price since back in November. This is also only the third notable discount to date. Level Lock arrives as a sleek way to outfit the front door with some added smart home security without the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry, all packed into a design that you can barely tell isn’t a typical deadbolt. HomeKit support is easily the most notable highlight, but there is also Bluetooth, NFC-based keycard support, and old-school key support. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too.

