Apple TV+ announces The Snoopy Show season two release date, new Earth Day and Mothers Day specials

Apple TV+ today unveiled its latest bout of Peanuts content, as part of its exclusive Snoopy distribution deal with WildBrain. The second season of Apple Original series The Snoopy Show will premiere on March 11. Brand new Earth Day and Mothers Day specials will follow in April and May.

Season two of The Snoopy Show comprises six new episodes, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the usual gang of classic Peanuts characters.

The new Earth Day special is entitled ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’ and will premiere on April 15. The new Mother’s Day special is called ‘To Mom (and Dad), With Love’ and will arrive on May 6, In time for Mother’s Day Sunday.

WildBrain and Apple’s deal sees new and old Peanuts content stream exclusively on Apple TV+. In addition to the new titles announced, Apple will also be adding more classic Peanuts specials to the service.

This anthology collection will debut on March 4 and include “Charlie Brown’s All Stars!,” “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown,” “She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown” and “Snoopy’s Reunion.”

You can see the trailer for season two of The Snoopy Show here:

