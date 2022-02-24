Apple has somehow found a way to fix Face ID without replacing the whole iPhone

Apple is preparing to make a major change to the Face ID repair process on iPhone 12 and newer, according to a new report. This change will allow Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers to repair Face ID without having to replace the entire iPhone itself.

Face ID repairs are about to get easier

As reported by MacRumors, Apple announced this change in an internal memo to employees. The company is giving authorized service technicians access to a new “TrueDepth Camera service part” that consists of the Face ID and front camera modules. With this part, service providers will be able to perform “same-unit repairs” for Face ID issues.

This means that if the Face ID module on your iPhone XS or newer fails, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can now replace just that module without having to replace your entire iPhone. This is a major change, as previously Face ID module failures required a whole-device replacement.

This change comes after Apple last year announced it would be able to repair the rear glass of select iPhone 12 models without having to replace the entire device.

From an environmental standpoint, the ability to take a more modular approach to repairs means Apple is producing far less waste than when it has to replace an entire device because of a single part failure. It also means that users don’t lose any data, or even have to bother with setting up a new iPhone, just because of a single failure.

There’s no word on when exactly this new Face ID repair process will be implemented at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. The company is currently telling technicians that the documentation and training for this process “will be made available at a later date.”

