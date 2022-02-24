Reddit introduces ‘Discover’ tab in its app to help users find new content

Reddit on Thursday announced an update to its mobile app for iOS and Android that adds a new “Discover” tab, which is designed to help users find more communities and new content on the social network.

As explained by the platform, the new Discover tab makes it easier for “redditors” (as its users are called) to find content they might like across the more than 100,000 active communities. Reddit says that during its tests with invited users, one in five people joined at least one new community thanks to the Discover tab.

All the content displayed there is based on the communities the user is already part of and also on the content they interact with the most. As an example, if you spend time viewing content about football or baseball on Reddit, the Discover tab will show you other sports-related content.

“We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind,” said Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities at Reddit. “We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world.”

The Discover tab can be accessed via the new compass icon in the bottom bar of the Reddit app. Users will see filters at the top of the screen to check for suggestions on specific topics, and there are feedback buttons that let you tell the social network to show you more or less of that content.

Another change made to the app is the addition of Profile Drawers, which is a place where redditors can quickly access and customize their profile with a simple swipe to the left or by tapping the profile icon at the top of the screen.

In order to get the new features, make sure you have the latest version of the Reddit app installed on your device. It is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

