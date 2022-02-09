Reddit Talk now works on the web and lets users listen to recorded sessions

Reddit last year introduced its own live audio platform called Reddit Talk to compete directly with Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. This week, the social network announced updates to Reddit Talk, which now works on the web and also lets users listen to recorded sessions.

When Reddit Talk was announced, it was only available through the Reddit app for iOS and Android. Starting today, users can also join the Talk sessions as listeners or hosts through Reddit’s website. There are also other updates that will be available to users across all platforms, including the Reddit website and mobile app.

With Recordings, as the name suggests, you can now listen to a session even after it has ended – which is great for users who can’t join a Talk while it’s live. Recorded sessions have a playback bar that lets Reddit users easily jump to any part of the conversation they want, and you can share them with other users.

Reddit is also expanding interactions during live Talks with comments and emojis. Whereas previously listeners could just “raise their hands” to join in as speakers, they can now interact with hosts through text comments and real-time reactions. And, with the new Live Bar, it has become easier to find live Talks sessions on Reddit.

Today we’re rolling out a number of new features for Reddit Talk, including: a recording function so community members can listen to Reddit Talks after they’ve happened, bringing the Reddit Talk experience to web users, the ability to interact with text and emojis during Talks, and a live bar experiment on the top of the feed that shows when live Reddit Talks are happening.

The updates are now being rolled out to Reddit users on the web, iOS, and Android.

